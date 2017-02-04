5.6 quake hits French Caribbean island of Martinique

FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (AP) — Officials say a 5.6-magnitude earthquake has struck the French Caribbean island of Martinique and caused some damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred Friday at a depth of 22 miles (35 kilometers). The epicenter was located some 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of the capital of Fort-de-France. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People posted pictures on social media of businesses where hundreds of items fell off shelves, including eggs and books. They also reported aftershocks and said it was strongly felt in the capital.

In 2007, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near Martinique was felt across the Caribbean and damaged buildings and waterlines on several islands.