Leaked videos heat up Ecuador's presidential race

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Leaked videos in which a disgraced former minister accuses Ecuador's vice president of taking part in corruption at the state-run oil company is heating up the final stretch of the country's presidential campaign.

Former Oil Minister Carlos Pareja is seen in one video taking a lie detector test in which he affirms all decisions at Petroecuador were made with Vice President Jorge Glas' consent. The videos were posted Friday on social media by an anonymous user going by the name "Capaya Leaks" in reference to Pareja's nickname.

Glas is running again as vice president on a ticket backed by retiring President Rafael Correa in a closely contested election Feb. 19.

Correa on Friday accused Pareja of fleeing justice and trying to derail the government-backed ticket from outside the country.