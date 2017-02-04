New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|264.55
|264.55
|260.90
|260.95 Down 6.85
|Mar
|268.25
|269.40
|261.30
|261.60 Down 6.95
|Apr
|269.10
|269.25
|262.25
|262.25 Down 7.00
|May
|269.30
|270.50
|262.70
|262.95 Down 6.90
|Jun
|267.70
|267.70
|263.45
|263.50 Down 6.85
|Jul
|270.70
|270.70
|263.75
|263.95 Down 6.85
|Aug
|264.25
|264.40
|264.25
|264.40 Down 6.85
|Sep
|268.30
|268.30
|264.50
|264.75 Down 6.85
|Oct
|265.00 Down 6.85
|Nov
|265.25 Down 6.85
|Dec
|268.40
|269.65
|265.40
|265.55 Down 6.85
|Jan
|265.80 Down 6.80
|Feb
|266.00 Down 6.80
|Mar
|266.10 Down 6.80
|Apr
|266.25 Down 6.80
|May
|266.40 Down 6.80
|Jun
|266.45 Down 6.80
|Jul
|266.45 Down 6.80
|Aug
|266.55 Down 6.80
|Sep
|266.55 Down 6.80
|Oct
|266.65 Down 6.75
|Nov
|266.75 Down 6.70
|Dec
|266.80 Down 6.65
|Jan
|266.85 Down 6.65
|Mar
|266.90 Down 6.65
|May
|266.95 Down 6.65
|Jul
|267.00 Down 6.65
|Sep
|267.05 Down 6.65
|Dec
|267.15 Down 6.65
|Mar
|267.25 Down 6.65
|May
|267.30 Down 6.65
|Jul
|267.35 Down 6.65
|Sep
|267.40 Down 6.65
|Dec
|267.45 Down 6.65
|Mar
|267.50 Down 6.65
|May
|267.55 Down 6.65
|Jul
|267.60 Down 6.65
|Sep
|267.65 Down 6.65
|Dec
|267.70 Down 6.65