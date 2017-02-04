  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/02/04 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 264.55 264.55 260.90 260.95 Down 6.85
Mar 268.25 269.40 261.30 261.60 Down 6.95
Apr 269.10 269.25 262.25 262.25 Down 7.00
May 269.30 270.50 262.70 262.95 Down 6.90
Jun 267.70 267.70 263.45 263.50 Down 6.85
Jul 270.70 270.70 263.75 263.95 Down 6.85
Aug 264.25 264.40 264.25 264.40 Down 6.85
Sep 268.30 268.30 264.50 264.75 Down 6.85
Oct 265.00 Down 6.85
Nov 265.25 Down 6.85
Dec 268.40 269.65 265.40 265.55 Down 6.85
Jan 265.80 Down 6.80
Feb 266.00 Down 6.80
Mar 266.10 Down 6.80
Apr 266.25 Down 6.80
May 266.40 Down 6.80
Jun 266.45 Down 6.80
Jul 266.45 Down 6.80
Aug 266.55 Down 6.80
Sep 266.55 Down 6.80
Oct 266.65 Down 6.75
Nov 266.75 Down 6.70
Dec 266.80 Down 6.65
Jan 266.85 Down 6.65
Mar 266.90 Down 6.65
May 266.95 Down 6.65
Jul 267.00 Down 6.65
Sep 267.05 Down 6.65
Dec 267.15 Down 6.65
Mar 267.25 Down 6.65
May 267.30 Down 6.65
Jul 267.35 Down 6.65
Sep 267.40 Down 6.65
Dec 267.45 Down 6.65
Mar 267.50 Down 6.65
May 267.55 Down 6.65
Jul 267.60 Down 6.65
Sep 267.65 Down 6.65
Dec 267.70 Down 6.65