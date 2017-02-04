Sheriff: Explosion destroys Georgia home, killing 1 inside

CLEVELAND, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff says an explosion has destroyed a home in northeast Georgia, leaving "nothing but the foundation" and killing one person inside.

White County Sheriff Neal Walden said the blast Friday morning was so powerful that people reported feeling the shockwave from miles away. He confirmed one person was killed inside the house and said the explosion left three or four homes nearby with broken windows and other damage. No other injuries were reported.

Walden says investigators have not determined what caused the home to explode. It happened in Georgia's northeast corner about 90 miles from Atlanta. TV news stations broadcast footage from the scene of pieces of wood, concrete blocks and other debris strewn over a wide area.

The name of the person who died was not immediately released.