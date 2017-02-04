Mexico arrests former Veracruz police chief in graft case

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say the former police chief of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz has been arrested for alleged corruption.

Arturo Bermudez was state public security secretary during the administration of Gov. Javier Duarte, who left office last year and is now a fugitive sought by Mexican authorities and Interpol.

Bermudez is suspected of illicit enrichment and using ill-gotten money to acquire at least five properties in Texas and become a hotelier in Veracruz.

He has said he is innocent of the allegations and vowed to fight the charges.

Veracruz state chief prosecutor Jorge Winckler says Bermudez was taken into custody Friday.