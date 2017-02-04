Brown to Trump: Travel ban un-American, rescind it

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is urging President Donald Trump to rescind his executive order that has prevented a Syrian doctor from returning to his studies at the school.

University President Christina Paxson said Friday that banning travelers from seven Muslim majority countries runs counter to American traditions and values and restricts the ability of universities to fulfill their missions.

"It contradicts our unconditional rejection of every form of bigotry, discrimination, xenophobia and harassment," she said in a statement.

Khaled Almilaji received a scholarship to earn a master's degree in public health at Brown so he could learn how to rebuild his country's health system. The 35-year-old doctor went to Turkey for a brief trip after the fall semester but was blocked from returning. His pregnant wife is in the U.S.

The school is helping 19 students from the affected countries with accessing immigration and legal advice, housing during breaks and other resources. Fourteen students are from Iran. Four are from Syria and one is from Somalia.

Almilaji has spoken publicly about his plight. A university spokesman said he couldn't say whether anyone else besides Almilaji is stuck abroad because the school can't provide information on a person's immigration status.

Brown plans to hold spots for new students from the affected countries who are accepted, but need time to secure a visa. It's exploring the use of virtual teaching and learning platforms for those who are prevented from traveling to campus.

Paxson said she signed letters condemning the order on Brown's behalf from the Association of American Universities, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a group of peer university presidents.

The letters call on the Trump administration to rescind the order, affirm the valuable contributions of international students to research, innovation and economic vitality, and to shape immigration policies that honor the nation's founding principles, she added.