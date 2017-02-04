BC-US--Trump's America-Trump Country,ADVISORY, US

Editors/News directors:

There is a slice of middle America that, before Nov. 8, 2016, was considered a sturdy brick in the once-mighty Big Blue Wall of presidential politics. That wall crumbled this past election, and for the first time in more than 30 years, Crawford County, Wisconsin, flipped from blue to red, choosing Donald Trump on the hope that he could somehow make life better for the hardworking people there who spend their days trying to stretch their dollars and waiting for something ... more.

In this place that astonished America when it helped hand Trump the White House, many of those who chose him greeted the frenetic opening acts of his presidency with a mix of trepidation and hope. They are willing to wait and see if the kind of change they want comes, at least for now.

TRUMP'S AMERICA-TRUMP COUNTRY

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — She tugged 13 envelopes from a cabinet above the stove, each one labeled with a different debt. Lydia Holt and her husband tuck money into these envelopes with each paycheck to whittle away at what they owe. In 2012, Holt supported Barack Obama because he promised her change, but she feels that change hasn't reached her here. So last year she cast her ballot for a candidate unlike any other she'd seen. Many of her neighbors did, too — so many that for the first time in more than 30 years, Crawford County abandoned the Democratic Party. Immigration is not a top concern here, and so these Donald Trump voters watched with some trepidation as the new president issued orders to build a wall on the Mexico border and restrict immigrants from seven Muslim countries, sowing chaos around the world. Among them is a woman who works for $10.50 an hour in a sewing factory, who still admires Obama, bristles at Trump's bluster, but can't afford health insurance. And the dairy farmer who thinks Trump is a jerk — "somebody needs to get some Gorilla Glue and glue his lips shut" — but has watched his profits plummet and was willing to take the risk. In Crawford County, they are watching and they are waiting for the economic renaissance Trump promised. And if in four years change hasn't arrived, these Trump supporters may change again to someone else. By Claire Galofaro. 2,200 words. Text, along with photos by David Goldman, moved in advance for publication beginning at 12:01 a.m. eastern Tuesday, Feb. 7. An abridged version of 1,000 words is also available. A video story by Martha Irvine will be available by 1 a.m. EST on Feb. 7.

