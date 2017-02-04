Darcis edges Kohlschreiber to give Belgium lead over Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Steve Darcis edged Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) to give Belgium a 1-0 lead over Germany in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.

Darcis, the Belgian No. 1 in the absence of David Goffin, held his nerve in sets four and five as Kohlschreiber missed two break opportunities, and went on to claim his first five-set win in the Davis Cup in just under four hours.

Darcis says, "We need three miracles to get through this tie."

Alexander Zverev was hoping to level the tie against Arthur De Greef later Friday.

Germany has won all eight previous matchups, most recently in 2007 with a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals.