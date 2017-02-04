Wawa vs. Dawa: Convenience store chain sues store over name

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has been sued by Wawa.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa, which has more than 700 convenience stores in six states, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the store in Paterson. Wawa says Dawa is taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

"Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" in Korean and is interpreted to mean "welcome."

Dawa owner Mike Han told the Courier-Post (http://on.cpsj.com/2l5g2rv ) that he named it that, because everyone is welcome at the store in an industrial area between a rail line and the Passaic River.

But Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce says that the company has an obligation to protect its consumers from any confusion and protect the brand name.

Wawa's name is derived from a Native American word for Canada goose.