Democrats say they'll fight any attempt to authorize torture

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrats say President Donald Trump will face strong opposition from both parties in Congress if he moves to change the law or guidelines that forbid waterboarding.

In a letter released Friday, Democrats reaffirmed their belief that using harsh interrogation measures on terror suspects is immoral and an ineffective means of extracting reliable intelligence. They sent the letter to CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump has not issued any order on the issue, but they worry about a draft order obtained by news organizations last week. It called for reviewing a possible resumption of banned harsh interrogation methods. It also called for reviewing the possibility of reopening CIA-run "black sites" and sending newly captured "enemy combatants" to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, instead of closing the facility.