Judge: Florida airport shooting suspect refusing medication

MIAMI (AP) — A judge says Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago will not take medication for an undisclosed mental condition.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said at a scheduling hearing Friday that Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, is unwilling to take psychotropic drugs at a Miami detention center. Santiago is being held on a 22-count federal indictment charging him with killing five people and wounding six at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.

The nature of Santiago's mental condition was not disclosed. Earlier, the FBI said Santiago complained of hearing voices and government mind control in interviews with agents. Santiago also claimed inspiration for the shooting came from Islamic State extremists.

Bloom set an Aug. 4 status hearing for the case, which could result in a death sentence for the 26-year-old Santiago.