Report: Cheating, misconduct at Pennsylvania police academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's state inspector general says his investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training and testing problems at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Inspector General Bruce Beemer issued a 47-page report Friday on the probe.

The report says cheating was uncovered after an academy staff member found a folded, handwritten piece of paper in a hallway that was determined to be a cheat sheet containing 20 answers on a traffic law test.

The state police disclosed their investigation into cheating last February and requested the inspector general's investigation. Dozens of cadets from the 144th class were dismissed.

The inspector general's office says instructors provided cadets with answers to test questions and didn't often change the test content. It recommended instituting computer-based testing with random questions and term-limiting instructors.