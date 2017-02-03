F1 team McLaren changes car name in break from tradition

WOKING, England (AP) — The McLaren Formula One team is cutting ties with the Ron Dennis era and renaming its car for the new season.

McLaren has raced with the MP4 tag since 1981, but this season the car will be renamed MCL.

The British-based team writes on Twitter "2017 is all about change, and our car name is changing too."

The move follows the departure of Dennis, McLaren's former chairman and chief executive, in November.

Dennis was behind the original MP4 name. He was forced out following a boardroom dispute, bringing an end to his 36-year stay. He was replaced by Zak Brown, a former F3 racer from the United States who founded the motorsport marketing company JMI in 1995.

Instead of being called MP4-32, the 2017 car will be named MCL32.