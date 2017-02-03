BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MATTIS-ASIA — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reassures two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them. By Robert Burns. SENT: 800 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR-ROHINGYA — U.N. human rights investigators accuse Myanmar security forces of probable crimes against humanity, with new reports of beatings, disappearances, gang rapes and brutal killings of children as young as 8 months old among the Muslim Rohingya minority. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — Aides to South Korean President Park Geun-hye turn away prosecutors trying to search her official compound, a confrontation that highlights the high stakes at play as investigators look into a scandal that knocked her from power. Prosecutors want to question Park and search the presidential Blue House for more information about events that led to her impeachment in December. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 480 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-SECURITY CHIEF FIRED — North Korea fired its state security minister last month, presumably over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency, the government of rival South Korea says. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AP EXPLAINS-TRUMP-AUSTRALIA — Amid the drama over a refugee resettlement deal between Australia and the United States, the White House has issued a series of conflicting statements on whether the agreement is still on, how many refugees it involves, and who, exactly, are the refugees. A look at what's at stake. By Kristen Gelineau. With UNITED STATES-AUSTRALIA-REFUGEES. SENT: 680 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM SEEKERS — Fiji outrages rights groups by forcing an Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea where he had spent more than three years under Australia's tough asylum seeker policies and where he said he feared persecution. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 670 words.

DEPUTY CIA DIRECTOR — The new deputy director of the CIA is a career spymaster who once ran a CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded — a harsh interrogation technique President Donald Trump has supported. By Deb Riechmann. SENT: 580 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he has ended the government's six-month cease-fire with communist rebels and ordered troops to prepare for new fighting after the guerrillas lifted their own truce and killed six soldiers in new violence. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 550 words.

PHILIPPINES-FACTORY FIRE — A fire at a Philippine factory complex that injured 126 workers is finally put out after two days, and an official says all employees have been accounted for. SENT: 300 words.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan policeman turns his rifle on his colleagues in a northern province, killing eight, while a gunman in the country's east fatally shoots a cleric and his wife, officials say. By Amir Shah. SENT: 370 words.

AFGHANISTAN-CHILD TRAFFIC WARDENS — On a mountain pass outside Afghanistan's capital, trucks barreling down the highway slow down when 11-year-old Sedaqat waves his homemade sign to warn of a hairpin turn. He spends the entire day out in the bitter cold, working as a volunteer traffic warden on a treacherous bend in the road and accepting tips from grateful drivers. On a good day he'll make the equivalent of $4, which he'll use to support his family. By Karim Sharifi. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CHINA-US-TRUMP — A brief video clip of Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, even while some criticize the U.S. president's failure to send greetings for the Lunar New Year. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CHINA-HOUSING COLLAPSE — Seven people are confirmed dead following the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China. SENT: 150 words, photos.

INDIA-TRANSGENDER MODEL — Modeling at Lakme Fashion Week seemed like a dream far beyond her reach, but Anjali Lama has become the first transgender woman to model at one of the top events on India's fashion calendar. By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GIBRALTAR-CHESS — The world's top female chess player has given up her last game to protest being paired against mostly female players at a major tournament where male contestants outnumbered them. SENT: 200 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street ended little changed and China and other exchanges that shut for the Lunar New Year resumed trading. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS-US PLANT — South Korea's Samsung Electronics says it's considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States as various industries brace for potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump. By Tong-hyung Kim. SENT: 200 words.

JAPAN-EARNS-HONDA — Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reports a 36 percent jump in profit for the October-December quarter, shrugging off damage from a strong yen. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-MISSING TYCOON-SHARES — Stocks linked to a missing Chinese billionaire slump despite his company's reassurances that it is business as usual. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 300 words, photos.

INDONESIA-TIGERAIR — Australia's Tigerair says it is permanently ending all flights to the popular resort island of Bali after Indonesian authorities required "an alternative regulatory solution" for its operations. SENT: 150 words.

