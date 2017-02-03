Poland assured that US troops presence is long-term

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda says he was told in Washington that U.S. troops will continue to be deployed in Poland.

U.S. troops deployed to Poland last month as a deterrent toward Russia, a decision made by former U.S. president Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump has indicated that Europe should rely more on itself for its defense, raising concerns in Warsaw about the future of the U.S. deployment.

Duda's foreign policy aide, Krzysztof Szczerski, met late Thursday in Washington with Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Szczerski said he was assured that the "presence of U.S. troops in Poland will be a permanent element of Polish-U.S. ties."

He also invited Trump to visit Poland in July for a regional summit.