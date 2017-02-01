Yilan County chief joins Cabinet as agriculture minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following weeks of rumors, Yilan County Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien was announced as the new Council of Agriculture minister, one of four changes.

Less-than-optimal opinion poll ratings for Premier Lin Chuan’s team amid several controversial reforms led to the limited Cabinet reshuffle, less than a year after its May 20 inauguration, commentators said.

The Yilan County chief, one of the most popular local executives from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, had been named as a potential minister for several portfolios, including the one of labor minister.

However, the Cabinet announced Friday evening that Lin Tsung-hsien would take over the COA, succeeding Tsao Chi-hung, a former Pingtung County magistrate.

The new minister of health and welfare is Chen Shih-chung, a former deputy at its predecessor, the Department of Health. He succeeds Lin Tzou-yien.

Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu, often a target because of the difficult recent workweek reforms, is to be replaced by Minister without Portfolio Lin Mei-chu, a cousin of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Education Vice Minister Chen Liang-gee is to take over as minister of science and technology, succeeding Yang Hung-duen.