Taichung enjoys lowest unemployment rate of six major cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taichung has experienced the lowest rate of unemployment of the six major cities in Taiwan in 2016, according to the Taichung Office of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ data released on Friday.

The rate has remained the same as the year before at 3.8 percent, lower than the national rate of 3.92 percent, and the lowest of all six major cities.

The jobless rate for those with junior high school education and below was registered at 1.9 percent, the lowest among all education levels with a 0.7 percent decline from the year before, while the rate stood highest at 4.6 percent for those with college degrees, according to the statistics.

In addition, the unemployment rate was the highest (11.1 percent) in the 15-24 age group, while the lowest in age bracket 65 and over.

Services accounted for the largest proportion (57.9 percent) of the city’s workforce. The second largest share of the workforce was in industry (38.7 percent).