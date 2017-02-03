Regent Taipei offers Sweet Strawberry Symphony this Valentine’s Day

Strawberries have long symbolized romance and beauty. From now until the 18th of February, Regent Taipei Executive Patisserie Chef Tu will present a menu of ten items using the renowned and favored Taiwan Miaoli Dahu Strawberries. Guests may dine-in or take away this series of sweet strawberry treats named “Sweet Strawberry Symphony” from the Regent Taipei’s 2F Gallery, 1F azie Regent Gift Shop or the Regent Galleria B2 Secret Garden.

Chef Tu boasts over a decade’s experience in the dessert business. In the past few years, he has noticed a shift in strawberry production, “the Taiwanese strawberry season used to start in December. Due to recent temperature changes, the strawberries now take longer to ripen. Now in mid-January, we finally have the perfect strawberries.” The Sweet Strawberry Symphony includes ten items: Strawberry Sponge Cake, Fraisier, Strawberry Lime Mousse, Strawberry Mon Choux, Strawberry Tiramisu, Snow Strawberry Croissant, French Toast • Candied Strawberry • Strawberry Ice Cream and two drinks - Strawberry Mint Julep and Pink Strawberry Bubbles. Taichung’s favorite French dessert concept store also created an exclusive CJSJ x Strawberry Dessert exclusively for Regent Taipei.

Chef Tu’s personal favorite from the symphony is the Strawberry Sponge Cake, in which Japanese violet dough is mixed with egg and Japanese Imperial choice white sugar to bake the golden ratio fluffy chiffon cake. The cake is then covered in chopped fresh strawberries and drizzled with pomegranate and strawberry syrup. The five layered cake also contains layers made from dried strawberries and brandied cherries-marinated strawberry slices. The outermost layer of the cake is made from the famed brand Hokkaido Tokachi cream and decorated with fresh strawberries, pink popcorn and pistachio flakes. The dense and thick cream with the moist chiffon cake produces the perfect bite – irresistible and heavenly.

Another favorite is the Fraisier, a fresh fruit mousse cake with Chef Tu’s iconic touch. He explains, “crispy caramel lemon lady fingers are used in place of the traditional sponge cake, helping to counteract the tart flavor of the strawberry and enhance its natural sweetness.” Aside from the lady fingers, one will find fresh strawberries, strawberry jelly and French Mousseline cream, which is made from organic unsalted German butter, fresh cream, hand-made custard sauce, Italian meringue and whole eggs.

The CJSJ x Strawberry Dessert is comprised of strawberries slow-cooked at low temperatures. The strawberry is then candied to preserve its original aroma and color and added with Alain Abel Tahitian vanilla ganache. The dessert tastes sweet and light, offering customers the ultimate sweet winter dessert experience.