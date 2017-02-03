Rights concerns loom over plan to block migrants in Libya

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Human rights concerns are looming over a proposed EU plan to block migrants in Libya.

A one-day EU summit in Malta Friday is discussing how to stop the so-far relentless flow of people fleeing poverty and conflicts in Africa and elsewhere setting out in smugglers' boats launched from Libyan shores. EU leaders want to close down that route across the central Mediterranean, likely through naval and economic assistance to the beleaguered government in Libya.

Advocates for refugees cite inhumane conditions in Libyan detention camps where the migrants are kept.

Doctors Without Borders general director Arjan Hehenkamp says in a statement that "the European Union and its member states need a reality check." The official calls the camps "dangerously overcrowded."