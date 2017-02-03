US scholar denies saying ‘Taiwan’s unification with China a matter of time’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Andrew J. Nathan, a Columbia University professor of political science specializing in Chinese politics, foreign policy and human rights, clarified in a statement Friday that Taiwanese media “partially misrepresents” his views, which have spurred controversy and discussion for days.

In an interview with Chinese-language Apple Daily published on Wednesday, Nathan said in Chinese that Beijing will never give up on unification with Taiwan. Asked by the reporter if that means that unification is only a matter of time, Nathan was being evasive, saying instead that the unification varies in different circumstances: “that could be federation, confederation or other models.”

However, some other local media outlets misrepresented his words as that ‘Taiwan’s unification with China is only a matter of time,’ leading to a heated discussion in the country. The China scholar quickly made the clarification to Apple Daily amid a rising tide of discontent:

I do not believe that the unification of Taiwan is only a matter of time. I continue to hold the view that the future of Taiwan (like other matters in international affairs) is unpredictable. That is why I told your reporter that I think President Tsai’s mainland policy is wise, because her policies endeavor to keep the future open for a longer period of time in order to see whether fresh opportunities open up that will serve the interests of the people of Taiwan.

Nethan continued to translate his talks into English in the statement, including his view that Beijing’s key goal is not to control Taiwan’s internal affairs, but “to deny the access of any hostile foreign power to use Taiwan to threaten the security of the mainland.”

Nathan also pointed out the mistake made in the headline of the Apple Daily article published on Wednesday, which he considered “misleading.” Nethan explained that he was presenting an international diplomatic practice that there is no “Republic of Taiwan” (台灣國) and “that every country that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan does so under the title of Republic of China,” which shouldn’t have been taken as his personal point of view.

