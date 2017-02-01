Uber compares taxi registration to eating soup with chopsticks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Forcing Uber to register as a taxi company is like eating soup with chopsticks, ride-hailing service Uber Taiwan said Friday, responding to the government’s order to halt its operations.

The Taiwanese arm of Uber Technologies Inc. and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications have been waging a battle for years. Following the introduction of new legislation allowing stiffer sanctions, the MOTC announced Thursday it was fining Uber NT$232 million (US$7.47 million) and ordering the company to stop operating in Taiwan. Uber reacted by saying it would suspend its services, though not leave the country.

The company said Friday the MOTC had made several “incorrect assumptions” in condemning its behavior in Taiwan.

Uber rejected the government’s attempts at labeling it a taxi service, describing the MOTC’s demand for it to register as a taxi company “absurd.” Over 72 countries had welcomed Uber precisely because it filled a niche that taxi companies could not, the company said on its website.

“We want to be regulated but regulating Uber like a taxi is like eating soup with chopsticks. It just doesn’t work,” Uber wrote.

The company also refuted allegations that it was unwilling to pay the necessary taxes and fulfill its social obligations.

Its website statement said every ride is covered by insurance no matter where, even in Taiwan. Uber blamed the government’s failure to recognize ridesharing for the impossibility of a local solution worked out by the company in collaboration with a local insurer.

Uber Taiwan said its representative had sat down with other multinationals and with the Ministry of Finance to discuss a new cross-border e-commerce bill, making it clear it would respect the requirements once the bill was passed.

“Driver partners earn and keep the lion’s share of the revenue generated on each ride. The money stays local, something very different to many other tech companies,” Uber said.

The company concluded its message by calling on its supporters to let President Tsai Ing-wen and her government hear about it. “The future of ridesharing in Taiwan is now in her hands,” Uber wrote.

The MOTC welcomed Thursday’s announcement by Uber suspending its operations as a step in the right direction, and said the two sides could sit down for talks, including about the subject of servicing remote areas.