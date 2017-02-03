Asus faces EU antitrust probe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan-based tech major Asus has come under scrutiny by the European Union’s antitrust regulators for suspected breach of the EU competition rule.

The European Commission (EC) has launched an investigation into four consumer electronics manufacturers — Asus, Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer, over concerns that they may have breached EU competition rules by restricting the ability of online retailers to set their own prices for goods, the EC executive committee said Thursday.

"The effect of these suspected price restrictions may be aggravated due to the use by many online retailers of pricing software that automatically adapts retail prices to those of leading competitors. As a result, the alleged behavior may have had a broader impact on overall online prices for the respective consumer electronics products," the investigators said.

The committee also opened two other investigations into six PC video game publishers, and four tour operators and one hotel over concerns of geo-blocking practices, which restrict offers based on customer’s location.

If found guilty, these companies will face fines up to 10 percent of their worldwide revenue, which in Asus’s case, would be a maximum possible fine of about NT$47 billion.