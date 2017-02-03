  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/03 14:46
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0250 National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 31 18 .633
Toronto 30 20 .600
New York 22 29 .431 10
Philadelphia 18 31 .367 13
Brooklyn 9 40 .184 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 29 20 .592
Atlanta 29 21 .580 ½
Charlotte 23 27 .460
Miami 20 30 .400
Orlando 19 32 .373 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 33 15 .688
Indiana 26 22 .542 7
Chicago 25 25 .500 9
Detroit 22 27 .449 11½
Milwaukee 21 27 .438 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 38 11 .776
Houston 36 17 .679 4
Memphis 30 21 .588 9
Dallas 19 30 .388 19
New Orleans 19 31 .380 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 31 19 .620
Oklahoma City 28 22 .560 3
Portland 22 28 .440 9
Denver 21 27 .438 9
Minnesota 19 30 .388 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 7 .860
L.A. Clippers 31 19 .620 12
Sacramento 19 30 .388 23½
L.A. Lakers 17 35 .327 27
Phoenix 15 34 .306 27½

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 116, L.A. Lakers 108

Atlanta 113, Houston 108

San Antonio 102, Philadelphia 86

Golden State 133, L.A. Clippers 120

Friday's Games

Toronto at Orlando

Indiana at Brooklyn

Minnesota at Detroit

Chicago at Houston

L.A. Lakers at Boston

Memphis at Oklahoma City

Milwaukee at Denver

Dallas at Portland

Phoenix at Sacramento