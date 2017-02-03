BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
By The Associated Press
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Toronto
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|New York
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|Philadelphia
|18
|31
|.367
|13
|Brooklyn
|9
|40
|.184
|22
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|½
|Charlotte
|23
|27
|.460
|6½
|Miami
|20
|30
|.400
|9½
|Orlando
|19
|32
|.373
|11
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Indiana
|26
|22
|.542
|7
|Chicago
|25
|25
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|22
|27
|.449
|11½
|Milwaukee
|21
|27
|.438
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|38
|11
|.776
|—
|Houston
|36
|17
|.679
|4
|Memphis
|30
|21
|.588
|9
|Dallas
|19
|30
|.388
|19
|New Orleans
|19
|31
|.380
|19½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Oklahoma City
|28
|22
|.560
|3
|Portland
|22
|28
|.440
|9
|Denver
|21
|27
|.438
|9
|Minnesota
|19
|30
|.388
|11½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|43
|7
|.860
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|19
|.620
|12
|Sacramento
|19
|30
|.388
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|35
|.327
|27
|Phoenix
|15
|34
|.306
|27½
___
|Thursday's Games
Washington 116, L.A. Lakers 108
Atlanta 113, Houston 108
San Antonio 102, Philadelphia 86
Golden State 133, L.A. Clippers 120
|Friday's Games
Toronto at Orlando
Indiana at Brooklyn
Minnesota at Detroit
Chicago at Houston
L.A. Lakers at Boston
Memphis at Oklahoma City
Milwaukee at Denver
Dallas at Portland
Phoenix at Sacramento