Photo of the Day: Cherry blossom season to kick off in Taichung

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- With the cherry blossom season approaching, a cherry blossom festival will be held Feb. 11-28 at Wuling Farm in Taichung.

Wuling Farm is a recreational farm in central Taiwan, known for its cherry blossoms. In an effort to deal with the traffic congestion this year, the farm will allow a maximum 6,000 visitors per day when the flower season starts next week. Visitors must take public transportation to and from the area and will be required to buy an advance travel package including bus tickets and the admission fee to the farm.