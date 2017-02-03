Texas 'bathroom bill' may pose big test for sports leagues

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has been a prime location for major sports and entertainment events, but a "bathroom bill" proposed in the state Legislature could put that status in question.

The bill would require people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. Critics say the measure unfairly discriminates against LGBT people. Republican supporters say they're unfazed by the NCAA and NBA pulling big events out of North Carolina last year over a similar law.

Since 2004, Texas has hosted more combined Super Bowls, NBA All-Star Games and NCAA men's Final Fours than any other state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has so far remained neutral about the bill.