Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored at college fundraiser

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves slugger Henry Aaron is being honored Friday at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, two days before his 83rd birthday.

The fundraiser for the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation will feature many artifacts from his career, most from the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Among the artifacts to be displayed: the bat and ball from Aaron's 715th home run, one more than Babe Ruth and a record at the time; his 1957 World Series ring with the Milwaukee Braves; the bat and ball from his 500th home run in 1968; and the bat used for his 3,000th career hit in 1970.

The event is being held to raise funds for college scholarships for students in need and will be hosted by Bob Costas.