BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MATTIS-ASIA — In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Friday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response. By Robert Burns. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean officials Friday turned away prosecutors trying to search the president's mountainside compound, a confrontation that highlights the tensions of an investigation into a scandal that knocked President Park Geun-hye from power. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 400 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-SECURITY CHIEF FIRED — North Korea fired its state security minister last month, presumably over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency, according to rival South Korea's government on Friday. SENT: 250 words.

UNITED STATES-AUSTRALIA-REFUGEES — The White House deepened its condemnation of an Obama administration refugee deal with Australia Thursday, saying President Donald Trump was "unbelievably disappointed" in the agreement. By Julie Pace and Rod McGuirk. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FACTORY FIRE

INDIA-TRANSGENDER MODEL — It was her big moment. Anjali Lama sashayed down the catwalk in the swanky Mumbai auditorium. A fitted, cream dress highlighted her tall, slender frame. Her pulled-back hair showed off her high cheekbones. By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GIBRALTAR-CHESS — The world's top female chess player has given up her last game to protest being paired against mostly female players at a major tournament where male contestants outnumbered them. SENT: 200 words.

CHINA-HOUSING COLLAPSE - Seven people are confirmed dead following the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China, the local government said Friday. SENT: 150 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MAREKTS - Asian stocks were mixed Friday after Wall Street ended little changed as exchanges that shut for the Lunar New Year resumed trading. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 425 words, photos.

INDONESIA-TIGERAIR — Australia's Tigerair said it is permanently ending all flights to the popular resort island of Bali after Indonesian authorities required "an alternative regulatory solution" for its operations. SENT: 150 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.