AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Chinese around the world marked the lunar new year over the weekend. In Peru, dragon and lion dancers performed while Mexico City's Chinatown was packed with merrymakers.

In Mexico, Roman Catholic faithful honored the story of the infant Christ being presented before the temple in Jerusalem, 40 days after Christmas, by adorning figures of baby Jesus in fine clothing and carrying them to Mass to be blessed. The Mexican ritual coincides with the feast day of the Virgin of Candelaria in Puno, Peru, where dancers in colorful masks and costumes celebrated the Virgin, patron saint of communities along the shore of Lake Titicaca.

New details emerged about strained ties between the U.S. and its southern neighbor. In a phone call, President Donald Trump told Mexican President Pena Nieto that he was ready to send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there" if Mexico's military can't control them, The Associated Press learned. The White House said the comments were made in a "lighthearted" manner.

A group of up-and-coming Cuban female boxers want government support to form the island's first female boxing team and help dispel a decades-old belief once summed up by a former top coach: "Cuban women are meant to show the beauty of their face, not receive punches."

Strong winds are continuing to stoke the flames of raging wildfires in Chile, forcing the evacuation of more than 800 families in the town of Dichato. The fires have consumed forests, and entire towns, prompting President Michelle Bachelet to declare a state of emergency.

