Where to watch the Super Bowl in Taipei

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- If you think you can simply switch on the TV in Taiwan and see the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Super Bowl LI this Monday morning, you'll be in for a rude awakening, the local TV sports stations only broadcast banal baseball babble, tedious tennis tournaments, and glum golf games, so why not be social and watch real American football with other expats at some of Taipei's best known bars.

If you are new to real football, here are some tips on how to sound like you know what you are talking about.

Brass Monkey

Doors open at Brass Monkey at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, and a replay will be shown at 7 p.m. on Monday night. The game will be shown live from kickoff at 7:30 a.m. and will include American commercials.



There is a NT$700 minimum charge per person for table reservations, NT$600 of which can be exchanged for food or drinks. Standing room tickets are NT$550 per person, NT$450 of which can be exchanged for food or drinks. Walk-in customers after kickoff will be charged NT$300 for entry (no table), NT$150 of which can be exchanged for food or drinks.



It is advisable to book early to guarantee a seat as capacity is limited. Advance purchases only will guarantee a spot. Admission for walk-in customers cannot be guaranteed after kick-off. Full payment must be made when purchasing tickets and no email or telephone reservations will be taken for this match. No one under 18 is allowed at the event.

Brass Monkey has two locations:

Brass Monkey Fuxing

166 Fuxing North Road,

Zhongshan District Taipei, Taiwan 110

台北市中山區復興北路166號

Tel: (02) 2547 5050

Brass Monkey Xinyi

1st Floor Vieshow Centre

20 Songshou Rd Taipei, Taiwan 110

台北市信義區松壽路20號信義威秀 1 樓

Tel: (02) 2722 5755

Carnegie's

The door fee for Carnegie's Super Bowl event is NT$300 including one drink. Breakfast will be available from 7 a.m., with bloody mary's for NT$100.

100 An Ho Road,

Section 2, Taipei, Taiwan

台灣台北市大安區安和路二段100號

Tel: (02) 2325 4433

https://www.facebook.com/carnegiestaipei?fref=ts

On Tap

On Tap will be serving brunch from 7 a.m., and offering large pitchers of Bloody Mary or Mimosa (sparkling wine & OJ) for $600.

The game will be broadcast live and will include American adverts as well as the half-time show with Lady Gaga.

Call (02) 2741 5365 (after 5pm) or email ontaptaipei@gmail.com for reservations (Minimum Charge $500 per person).

No 21, Alley 11, Lane 216, Zhongxiao East Road

106台北市大安區忠孝東路四段216巷11弄21號

Patio 84

Patio 84 will use a dedicated high speed American feed that will include all the American Super Bowl commercials.

It with only accept paid in advance reservations. There will be a $500 minimum charge and a 10% service charge.

#84 Tianmu East Road, Taipei

​台北市士林區天母東路84號

thepatio84@gmail.com

(02) 2873 3263

Taipei City Beer Store

The Taipei City Beer Store will have a Superbowl 2017 Potluck Party during a live broadcast of the game, which will include the American commercials and halftime show.



Guests bring their own food, while beer will start from NT$150 and up and coffee is NT$100 for nitro cold brew, with a minimum purchase of NT$150.

#129 Rui An Road

Taipei 10651

​台北市大安區瑞安街129號 -

Whalen's

Whalen's 味鄰 is opening it's doors bright and early on Monday morning for Super Bowl 51. There will be special menus for Patriots, Falcons, and CFL fans:



The Pats Fan: Clam Chowder, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Toast, Homefries, House Crab Cakes served with Coffee - 400



The Falcons Fan: 6 Hot Wings, Waffles, Scrambled Eggs, Pulled Pork Poutine served with Coffee - 400



The CFL Fan: Breakfast Poutine Served with a Caesar - 400



Other available appetizers include:



Nachos Grande

Deep Fried Pickles w garlic mayo

Chili and Chips

Wings

Chicken Fingers

All drink specials from the weekend will be extended through Monday for this event.



As seating is limited to have a clear view of Whalen's 3 Big screens, it is a reservation event only, no standing room allowed.



The minimum charge $400 per person plus a 10 percent service charge



Call the store directly at 02 2739 3037 to reserve a table.

Taiwanese TV

If you want to watch the SuperBowl (超級盃) on Taiwanese TV, you'll need to tune into Chunghwa Telecom's Movie-on-Demand (MOD) channel 174. The game will be broadcast live from 7:25 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Online

Though streaming is usually restricted to cable subscribers, on Sunday, Feb. 2 Fox Sports will allow free streaming of the game to a computer or iPad using the Fox Sports app.