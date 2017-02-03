Trump’s chief advisor has ‘no doubt’ U.S. will go to war with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - “We’re going to war in the South China Sea in five to 10 years, aren’t we? There’s no doubt about that,” Steve Bannon, the new Chief Strategist and senior counselor for the United States President Donald Trump, said in an interview nine months ago.

The former executive chair of Breitbart News, a far-right media, has risen to become one of the most powerful men in Trump’s administration, and his political views have become more influential than ever.

Many have expressed concern that his hard-right and aggressive opinions will have an extraordinary sway in Trump’s governing. He was said to be an important figure behind the recent travel ban.

During a radio interview, Steve Bannon made comments that the United States will soon go to war with China over the South China Sea dispute. The remarks, though made in March last year, resurfaced at a time when U.S.-China relations have heated up after Trump came to office.

“We’re going to war in the South China Sea in five to 10 years.” “There’s no doubt about that. They’re taking their sandbars and making basically stationary aircraft carriers and putting missiles on those. They come here to the United States in front of our face – and you understand how important face is – and say it’s an ancient territorial sea.”

He also noted that he believed a “major shooting war in the Middle East” will happen again. “Our big belief, one of our central organizing principles at the site, is that we’re at war,” he said in November, 2015.

“You have an expansionist Islam and you have an expansionist China. Right? They are motivated. They’re arrogant. They’re on the march. And they think the Judeo-Christian west is on the retreat,” Bannon said during another radio show February last year.

Bannon’s views are coming under increased scrutiny given the unprecedented power handed to him by Trump, who, in the days leading up to his presidency, had made anti-China rhetoric the focal point of his trade policy.