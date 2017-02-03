Mercury to dip into 8 degrees Celsius during Lantern Festival: expert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - With about a week to go before the Lantern Festival, festival goers should expect temperatures to drop to between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius starting on the eve of the last day of Lunar New Year celebrations. Weather expert Wu Der-Rong said in his weather blog that the strong cold air mass will pass through Taiwan on February 10 and 11.

The mercury will gradually rise over the weekend. According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the weather conditions are expected to turn dry and warm on Friday thanks to a weakening cold air mass. Daytime highs in the north could rise by up to 5 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius, while highs in central, southern and eastern Taiwan may hover around 26, 27, and 25 degrees, respectively, according to the CWB.

The Lantern Festival, also known as the Yuan Xiao Festival (元宵節), is celebrated on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar, marking the end of Lunar New Year.

Writing on his blog Weather On Ground, Wu cited weather data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and said that the cold air mass could arrive on the morning of February 10 causing temperatures to possibly dip to as low as 8 degrees Celsius.