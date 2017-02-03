AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Feb. 3
thru 5, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic.
thru 5, various sites — tennis, Davis Cup first round: Argentina vs. Italy, Germany vs. Belgium, Australia vs. Czech Republic, United States vs. Switzerland, Japan vs. France, Canada vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Russia, Croatia vs. Spain.
thru 5, Scottsdale, Arizona — golf, US PGA Tour, Phoenix Open.
thru 5, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, WTA, St. Petersburg Trophy.
thru 5, Taipei, Taiwan — tennis, WTA, Taiwan Open.
|SATURDAY, Feb. 4
Britain — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. France, Scotland vs. Ireland.
Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.
thru 5, Sydney — rugby, world series, Sydney Sevens.
|SUNDAY, Feb. 5
Libreville, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations final.
Rome — rugby, Six Nations: Italy vs. Wales.
Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.
Houston — American football, Super Bowl: Atlanta vs. New England.
|MONDAY, Feb. 6
thru 12, Montpellier, France — tennis, ATP, Open Sud de France.
thru 12, Sofia, Bulgaria — tennis, ATP, Sofia Open.
thru 12, Quito, Chile — tennis, ATP, Ecuador Open.
|TUESDAY, Feb. 7
Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 4th ODI.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's super-G.
|WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's super-G.
thru 12, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India v Bangladesh, one-off test.
|THURSDAY, Feb. 9
thru 12, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, European Tour, Maybank Championship.
thru 12, Pebble Beach, California — golf, US PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
|FRIDAY, Feb. 10
Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 5th ODI.
thru 12, various sites — tennis, Fed Cup first round: Czech Republic vs. Spain, United States vs. Germany, Belarus vs. Netherlands, Switzerland vs. France.
thru 12, Sweden — auto racing, WRC, Swedish Rally.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's combined.
Toledo, Ohio — boxing, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Luis Cruz for Easter's IBF lightweight title; Rau'Shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov for Warren's WBA bantamweight title.
|SATURDAY, Feb. 11
Italy — tennis, Six Nations: Italy vs. Ireland, Wales vs. England.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's downhill.
|SUNDAY, Feb. 12
France — rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Scotland.
St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's downhill.