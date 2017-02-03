  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/03 06:33
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 56
Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45 16 47
Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 47
Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46
Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46
Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 42
Everton 23 10 7 6 34 24 37
West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 33
Stoke 23 7 8 8 29 35 29
Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29
West Ham 23 8 4 11 29 40 28
Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27
Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27
Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26
Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21
Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 21
Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19
Hull 23 4 5 14 20 47 17
Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 16
Tuesday, January 31

Watford 2, Arsenal 1

West Bromwich Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1

Southampton 1, Swansea 2

Tottenham 0, Sunderland 0

Leicester 0, Burnley 1

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, February 1

Manchester City 4, West Ham 0

Everton 1, Stoke 1

Hull 0, Manchester United 0

Saturday, February 4

Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT

Liverpool vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT

Sunday, February 5

Swansea vs. Manchester City 1330 GMT

Manchester United vs. Leicester 1600 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Scunthorpe 28 17 7 4 56 28 58
Sheffield United 29 17 6 6 53 34 57
Bolton 27 15 5 7 36 21 50
Fleetwood Town 29 14 8 7 43 30 50
Bradford 29 12 13 4 36 24 49
Rochdale 27 14 3 10 41 36 45
Southend 28 11 10 7 40 35 43
Bristol Rovers 29 12 6 11 48 50 42
Peterborough 28 11 8 9 40 37 41
Millwall 28 11 8 9 42 40 41
Charlton 27 9 12 6 35 27 39
Walsall 29 9 12 8 36 38 39
AFC Wimbledon 27 9 10 8 38 33 37
Oxford United 27 10 7 10 34 30 37
Milton Keynes Dons 27 9 7 11 38 37 34
Northampton 29 9 6 14 42 48 33
Gillingham 28 8 8 12 35 44 32
Port Vale 27 8 8 11 31 42 32
Shrewsbury 29 7 8 14 28 41 29
Swindon 29 7 8 14 27 42 29
Bury 29 7 6 16 46 58 27
Chesterfield 28 7 5 16 28 45 26
Oldham 28 5 10 13 16 30 25
Coventry 28 4 9 15 23 42 21
Wednesday, February 1

Walsall 0, Millwall 0

Saturday, February 4

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Sunday, February 5

Oxford United vs. Swindon 1200 GMT

Tuesday, February 7

Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 28 19 4 5 58 34 61
Plymouth 27 17 3 7 44 30 54
Carlisle 28 12 13 3 49 38 49
Exeter 28 14 3 11 44 29 45
Luton Town 28 12 9 7 41 27 45
Portsmouth 27 13 6 8 40 27 45
Wycombe 27 12 7 8 36 32 43
Barnet 28 10 11 7 38 38 41
Colchester 27 11 7 9 41 34 40
Mansfield Town 28 10 10 8 31 30 40
Cambridge United 27 11 6 10 36 31 39
Grimsby Town 28 11 6 11 35 33 39
Blackpool 26 9 9 8 38 27 36
Stevenage 28 11 3 14 42 46 36
Yeovil 28 9 8 11 30 35 35
Crawley Town 26 10 5 11 32 40 35
Morecambe 25 9 4 12 32 43 31
Hartlepool 28 7 9 12 36 47 30
Crewe 28 6 11 11 26 39 29
Cheltenham 28 6 10 12 31 41 28
Accrington Stanley 26 6 8 12 24 35 26
Notts County 28 7 5 16 30 51 26
Leyton Orient 27 7 4 16 28 41 25
Newport County 27 5 7 15 32 46 22
Tuesday, January 31

Plymouth 1, Yeovil 2

Wycombe 2, Exeter 4

Cheltenham 3, Luton Town 2

Saturday, February 4

Plymouth vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, February 7

Crawley Town vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Leyton Orient 1945 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brighton 28 18 6 4 44 21 60
Newcastle 28 19 2 7 56 23 59
Reading 29 17 4 8 42 37 55
Leeds 29 17 3 9 41 28 54
Huddersfield 28 16 4 8 35 31 52
Derby 28 13 7 8 30 21 46
Sheffield Wednesday 28 13 7 8 33 28 46
Barnsley 29 13 5 11 48 44 44
Fulham 28 11 10 7 46 32 43
Norwich 28 13 4 11 47 40 43
Preston 29 11 8 10 38 37 41
Birmingham 29 9 10 10 31 39 37
Brentford 28 10 6 12 37 35 36
Aston Villa 28 8 12 8 28 30 36
Cardiff 29 10 6 13 34 43 36
Wolverhampton 28 9 8 11 37 38 35
Ipswich 29 9 8 12 29 37 35
Queens Park Rangers 29 9 7 13 29 41 34
Nottingham Forest 29 9 6 14 40 47 33
Bristol City 28 8 4 16 37 41 28
Burton Albion 29 7 7 15 28 40 28
Wigan 27 6 7 14 24 32 25
Blackburn 28 6 7 15 33 46 25
Rotherham 29 4 4 21 27 63 16
Tuesday, January 31

Rotherham 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Reading 1, Birmingham 0

Preston 0, Cardiff 2

Wolverhampton 3, Barnsley 1

Aston Villa 0, Brentford 3

Derby 3, Ipswich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 2

Wednesday, February 1

Fulham 2, Burton Albion 0

Queens Park Rangers 2, Newcastle 2

Leeds 2, Blackburn 1

Thursday, February 2

Brighton 1, Huddersfield 3

Friday, February 3

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan 1945 GMT

Saturday, February 4

Derby vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 1730 GMT

Sunday, February 5

Leeds vs. Huddersfield 1200 GMT

Brighton vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Tuesday, February 7

Norwich vs. Wigan 1945 GMT