By  Associated Press
2017/02/03 06:33
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 2, Rotherham 0

Reading 1, Birmingham 0

Cardiff 2, Preston 0

Wolverhampton 3, Barnsley 1

Brentford 3, Aston Villa 0

Derby 3, Ipswich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 2

Wednesday's Matches

Fulham 2, Burton Albion 0

Queens Park Rangers 2, Newcastle 2

Leeds 2, Blackburn 1

Thursday's Match

Huddersfield 3, Brighton 1

Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Newcastle

Norwich vs. Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn

Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion

Reading vs. Ipswich

Rotherham vs. Bristol City

Fulham vs. Birmingham

Preston vs. Barnsley

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Sunday's Matches

Leeds vs. Huddersfield

Brighton vs. Brentford

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Watford 2, Arsenal 1

West Bromwich Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1

Swansea 2, Southampton 1

Tottenham 0, Sunderland 0

Burnley 1, Leicester 0

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Wednesday's Matches

Manchester City 4, West Ham 0

Everton 1, Stoke 1

Hull 0, Manchester United 0

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Hull

Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Watford

Stoke vs. West Bromwich Albion

West Ham vs. Southampton

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham

Sunday's Matches

Swansea vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Leicester

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Yeovil 2, Plymouth 1

Exeter 4, Wycombe 2

Cheltenham 3, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Cambridge United

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient

Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town

Crewe vs. Exeter

Newport County vs. Cheltenham

Mansfield Town vs. Barnet

Yeovil vs. Hartlepool

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe

Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley

Colchester vs. Blackpool

Morecambe vs. Doncaster

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town

England League One
Wednesday's Match

Walsall 0, Millwall 0

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield United

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Gillingham vs. Bradford

Northampton vs. Walsall

Scunthorpe vs. Southend

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton

Peterborough vs. Port Vale

Oldham vs. Chesterfield

Bury vs. Shrewsbury

Millwall vs. Coventry

Sunday's Match

Oxford United vs. Swindon