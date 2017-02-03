BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 2, Rotherham 0
Reading 1, Birmingham 0
Cardiff 2, Preston 0
Wolverhampton 3, Barnsley 1
Brentford 3, Aston Villa 0
Derby 3, Ipswich 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Fulham 2, Burton Albion 0
Queens Park Rangers 2, Newcastle 2
Leeds 2, Blackburn 1
|Thursday's Match
Huddersfield 3, Brighton 1
|Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan
|Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Newcastle
Norwich vs. Cardiff
Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn
Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion
Reading vs. Ipswich
Rotherham vs. Bristol City
Fulham vs. Birmingham
Preston vs. Barnsley
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
|Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Huddersfield
Brighton vs. Brentford
|Tuesday's Matches
Watford 2, Arsenal 1
West Bromwich Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1
Swansea 2, Southampton 1
Tottenham 0, Sunderland 0
Burnley 1, Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Manchester City 4, West Ham 0
Everton 1, Stoke 1
Hull 0, Manchester United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Hull
Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs. Everton
Burnley vs. Watford
Stoke vs. West Bromwich Albion
West Ham vs. Southampton
Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham
|Sunday's Matches
Swansea vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Leicester
|Tuesday's Matches
Yeovil 2, Plymouth 1
Exeter 4, Wycombe 2
Cheltenham 3, Luton Town 2
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Cambridge United
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient
Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town
Crewe vs. Exeter
Newport County vs. Cheltenham
Mansfield Town vs. Barnet
Yeovil vs. Hartlepool
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe
Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley
Colchester vs. Blackpool
Morecambe vs. Doncaster
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town
|Wednesday's Match
Walsall 0, Millwall 0
|Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield United
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Gillingham vs. Bradford
Northampton vs. Walsall
Scunthorpe vs. Southend
Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton
Peterborough vs. Port Vale
Oldham vs. Chesterfield
Bury vs. Shrewsbury
Millwall vs. Coventry
|Sunday's Match
Oxford United vs. Swindon