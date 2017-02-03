BC-US--Black History Month,ADVISORY, US

Here's a look at The AP's coverage plans for Black History Month. This information is not for publication or broadcast, and coverage plans are subject to change. Additional stories are expected throughout the month of February. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date on when stories will be available.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Questions are welcomed and should be directed to Race & Ethnicity Editor Sonya Ross (sross@ap.org), Enterprise Planning Administration Manager Amanda Barrett (abarrett@ap.org), or East Deputy Regional Editor Pia Sarkar (psarkar@ap.org).

BLACK HISTORY MONTH-THINGS TO KNOW

A collection of facts about Black History Month.

By Jesse J. Holland. SENT: 790 words on Feb. 1.

FILM-I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

NEW YORK — One of the surest ways to see the power and relevance of James Baldwin's words today would be to look at some of the signs of recent protesters. "If I love you I must make you conscious of things you do not see," read one. "The only way to be really despicable is to be contemptuous of other people's pain," read another. Or you could see Raoul Peck's urgent and clarion documentary "I Am Not Your Negro." It resurrects Baldwin's words — his eloquent poetry of injustice — with the same fire with which they were blazed. Peck's film, which is nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, bears no talking heads. There's no analysis of Baldwin's influence in literature or interpretation of his politics. But there is his voice: clear, direct and piercingly prescient. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 800 words on Feb. 1, photos.

LESSONS FROM TRAYVON

UNDATED — It wasn't supposed to take Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin five years to write a book about the death of their son, Trayvon Martin. But their grief has made finding the words unbearable until now. Martin's parents collaborated to write "Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin." The book recounts the journey of two grieving parents, thrust into the spotlight by tragedy, and on some days, still as close to their loss as the day he died. By Errin Haines Whack. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m. Saturday, photos.

TV-JOHN LEWIS DOCUMENTARY

NEW YORK — John Lewis, who turns 77 this month, still radiates full-strength hope and love after 60 years in the Civil Rights struggle and as a member of Congress. "John Lewis: Get in the Way," a documentary portrait, airs Feb. 10 on PBS. A review by Television Writer Frazier Moore. UPCOMING: 750 words on Wednesday, Feb. 9, photos.

TRAVEL-TRIP-DENVER'S FIVE POINTS

DENVER — It was often called "The Harlem of West." It's where Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Miles Davis performed, and where novelist Jack Kerouac tried to capture the spirit of the bebop movement in "On The Road." But now, Denver's historically black Five Points neighborhood is facing the encroachment of gentrification with new breweries and coffee shops near buildings that once housed jazz clubs and consequential black-owned businesses. By Russell Contreras. UPCOMING: 750 words on or around Feb. 13, photos.