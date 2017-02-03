Celta held by Alaves to 0-0 in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semis

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo couldn't manage more than a scoreless home draw against surprising Alaves in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday.

The winner of next Wednesday's return game in Basque Country will face two-time defending champion Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. Barcelona won 2-1 in Madrid on Wednesday.

It was a lackluster start in Vigo, with few scoring chances created by either side under steady rain at Balaidos Stadium.

Celta striker Iago Aspas had the best chances for the hosts in the second half, first with a dangerous strike saved by Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the 58th minute, and then with a powerful shot that struck the crossbar in the 67th. Celta midfielder Pablo Hernandez also was denied by the woodwork in the 87th.

Alaves had its best opportunity before halftime, when a close-range flick by midfielder Manu Garcia was remarkably saved by Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez in the 40th.

Celta tried to control the pace, but never risked too much to avoid conceding Alaves an away goal.

Both teams are seeking their first Copa title. Celta is a four-time runner-up. Alaves has never been to the final.

