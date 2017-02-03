Man sent back to Iran under Trump travel ban is back in US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Iranian man turned away from Los Angeles International Airport under President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority nations has arrived back in the U.S. under a federal judge's order.

Ali Vayeghan arrived at the Los Angeles airport Thursday, where he was greeted by family members. They handed him a bouquet of California-grown flowers.

Other well-wishers sang, "This Land is Your Land."

Vayeghan's family was waiting to meet him Friday when he was detained for several hours, then sent back to Iran. He was coming to the U.S. to visit family, including a son he hadn't seen in 12 years.

A federal judge on Sunday ordered U.S. authorities bring him back.

He was among hundreds detained or turned away from airports after the ban was implemented.