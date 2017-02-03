Brazil: 90 pct of most at-risk for yellow fever vaccinated

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say 90 percent of people living in areas most affected by a yellow fever outbreak have been vaccinated.

Much of Brazil is considered at risk for yellow fever, and people in those areas are supposed to be vaccinated. But Marcio Garcia of the Health Ministry told reporters Thursday that the areas most affected by the outbreak had a vaccination rate of just 48 percent last year.

He said the vaccination rate is now 90 percent in those areas.

Garcia said 8.2 million extra vaccine doses have been sent out during the current outbreak.

There is no known treatment for yellow fever, and vaccination campaigns are crucial to containing outbreaks.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 149 cases of the disease, including 52 deaths.