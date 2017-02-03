Man who helped foreigner give to Obama group gets probation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who pleaded guilty to helping funnel an $80,000 campaign contribution from a foreign source to a joint fundraising committee of former President Barack Obama has been sentenced to probation.

Bilal Shehu, of Paramus, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Newark to a year's probation. He previously admitted sending the money so the person could attend an event in San Francisco in October 2012.

Albania's main opposition Democratic Party made a criminal complaint in July against Prime Minister Edi Rama, saying he was the source of the money. U.S. law prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions to federal candidates.

No one in the fundraising committee was accused of wrongdoing.

A Florida man who also pleaded guilty in the scheme will be sentenced Feb. 14.