Trudeau says Canada shaken by attack on mosque in Quebec

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told a funeral service for three of the men shot to death in a Quebec City mosque that Canada has been shaken by what he calls a brutal and hateful attack.

Trudeau addressed a crowd of thousands who packed Quebec's Maurice-Richard Arena for the funeral Thursday. The caskets of Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti were draped in flags of their homelands.

Six men in all were killed when a gunman entered the mosque and opened fire during evening prayers. Nineteen more were wounded.

University student Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He was arrested Sunday night following the attack.

The funeral for the other three men will be Friday.