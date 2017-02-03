911 calls show confusion during Florida airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Emergency calls came from throughout Fort Lauderdale airport during last month's shooting that killed five, leading dispatchers to believe there might be multiple shooters.

The 911 recordings released Thursday came from panicked passengers and employees in other Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport terminals who said they thought they saw the shooter or heard shots. The lone shooter contained his rampage to one terminal after disembarking from a Delta flight.

In one call, a dispatcher calmed a frightened passenger who didn't know where to hide. He suggested she take cover behind a restaurant's bar.

Authorities say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, opened fire in a baggage claim area on Jan. 6. Santiago was taken into custody after allegedly firing 15 shots. In addition to the dead, six people were wounded.