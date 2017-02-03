Ex-Pennsylvania prep, Seton Hall star guilty of bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania high school basketball prospect who later starred at Seton Hall University has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank last year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Herb Pope Jr. on Thursday pleaded guilty to helping rob Sewickley Savings Bank last February.

Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist, he'll get at least seven years in prison tacked onto whatever sentence a federal judge gives him for the robbery. Defense attorney Stephen Misko says that's likely to be about 2½ years, meaning Pope faces nearly 10 years in prison when he's sentenced May 19.

Pope starred at Aliquippa Junior-Senior High School then Seton Hall in New Jersey before graduating in 2013.

Pope's once-promising hopes for a professional career have been marred by legal troubles, including drunken driving and weapons arrests.