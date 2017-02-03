Court: Woman freed after 42 years didn't merit new trial

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court says a woman who was released from prison after 42 years should not have been awarded a new trial and should go back behind bars.

The Superior Court panel decision says Letitia Smallwood, now 63, waited too long to file her appeal of a double-murder arson conviction. It rescinds her new trial and reinstates her convictions.

Smallwood was released from prison in 2015 when a Cumberland County judge vacated her 1973 conviction and ordered a new trial. The judge said prosecutors relied on arson science that has been discounted.

The prosecutor appealed, and praised the state court's decision on Thursday.

Marissa Bluestine, of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, which represented Smallwood, says the decision is flawed. She says they are considering whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court or ask the Superior Court to re-examine the case.