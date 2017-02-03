  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Famed Maui sunrise spot now requires reservations

By  Associated Press
2017/02/03 02:24

The sun rises over the clouds in front of the

People gather ahead of the sunrise on the sum

The sun rises in front of the summit of Halea

People watch as the sun rises in front of the

Light reflects off the clouds shortly after s

A couple watches as the sun rises in front of

Clouds hang below the summit of Haleakala vol

Polly Angelakis, Chief of Interpretation and

The moon hangs above the horizon as the glow

In this photo taken with a long exposure, car

Stars shine before sunrise over the Haleakala

The sun rises in front of the summit of Halea

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — The view of the sunrise from above the clouds on Maui's tallest peak has been described as breathtaking, remarkable and sublime.

The experience at Haleakala volcano is so popular that overcrowding started becoming a problem over a decade ago. It got even worse in the past year as tourists from around the world posted pictures online.

To address the problem, the National Park Service this week started requiring reservations and limiting the number of cars at the summit — potentially cutting in half the number of visitors in the early morning hours.

The goal is to keep tourists and staff safe and to protect Haleakala National Park's natural and cultural resources, said Polly Angelakis, the park's chief of interpretation and education.

___

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo