Knights of Malta acknowledge damage from Vatican showdown

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Knights of Malta religious order is seeking to move beyond its showdown with the Vatican while acknowledging the crisis has hurt donations for its humanitarian work.

Leaders of the ancient aristocratic order held a news conference Thursday after the top knight, Fra' Matthew Festing, resigned following a battle with Pope Francis.

Albrecht von Boeselager, the foreign minister whom Festing sacked, headlined the event. Boeselager was restored to office thanks to Francis' intervention.

Boeselager says Festing had been "ill-advised" in confronting the Vatican. He says he welcomes Francis' decision to name a delegate to help reform the Knights and that the order's sovereignty was never in question.

Still unresolved is the fate of Cardinal Raymond Burke, Francis' initial envoy to the order. Burke was widely seen as being behind Boeselager's ouster.