BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-DISABLED SAVINGS

New accounts give the disabled and their families a chance to save more money.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Volkswagen agrees to pay at least $1.2 billion to settle claims over emissions test rigging; RushCard and MasterCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage; Starbucks is partnering with Amazon's voice platform, Alexa, to offer voice ordering.

QUICK FIX

A few good reasons to file your taxes early this year

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Paying with your phone is so 2016. New offerings from GE, LG and other companies let consumers pay for purchases using lamps, refrigerators and even cars.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

It's called an elevator pitch but it can be used anywhere: meetings, conferences or parties. Knowing how to successfully and succinctly describe your business is a critical skill that can help build your business and even sharpen your own internal focus.

CENTERPIECE

Shares in specialty metals business Arconic were expected to soar after splitting from venerable aluminum maker Alcoa last year, but that's not how it's worked out.

MARKET PULSE

Founder of the Japanese video game company that created "Pac-Man" died last month; American Airlines opens a permanent office in Cuba; Macy's is selling the Frango chocolate brand to Garrett Brands

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-WEAKER BUFFER

Even though bond funds don't provide as much protection as they used to, they're still the best buffer against market turbulence for your 401(k).

INSIDER Q&A-ADOBE SUPER BOWL

Becky Tasker, managing analyst for research firm Adobe Digital Insights, talks to The Associated Press about social media and advertising trends leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

For questions about Money & Markets Extra modules, contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help.