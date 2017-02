ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has signed Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez on loan as a designated player.

The 23-year-old Martinez comes to the expansion Atlanta team from Torino FC in Italy. The loan deal includes a club option to purchase.

Martinez has scored five goals during the 2018 World Cup qualification. He scored 13 goals with six assists in 76 appearances in his three seasons with Torino.

Atlanta and Minnesota start play in Major League Soccer in March.