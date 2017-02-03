The Latest: Smart thanks police after incident at appearance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on an Indiana man charged with punching a police officer at an Elizabeth Smart event (all times local):

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart is thanking police after an officer stopped a man with a knife from approaching her at an event at Indiana State University.

Smart's spokesman issued a statement Thursday saying she "is grateful for law enforcement and Indiana State University's quick response and that the event and her work continued undeterred."

ISU Police Chief Joseph Newport says 80-year-old Claude Hudson was fiddling with a 3-inch knife, then concealed it and headed toward Smart, who was signing books. Hudson is accused of punching the officer who stepped in to stop him from reaching Smart.

Hudson of Terre Haute, Indiana, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a battery charge. A judge set his bond at $25,000 and ordered a mental health evaluation. Authorities say he has a history of arrests in California, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada and Tennessee.

She was 14 in 2002 when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City bedroom and held for nine months.

Investigators have found no connection between Hudson and Smart.