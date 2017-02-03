Trump, after deliberation, sticks to Supreme Court list

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump likes to go with his gut. But when it came to picking a Supreme Court nominee, he forced himself to go by the list.

Trump promised during the campaign to pick from a list of 21 prominent conservative judges.

That pledge was the driving force behind the selection process that culminated Tuesday in the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Trump and aides recognized early that the list was crucial to solidifying support from evangelicals and easing broader worries that the unorthodox politician would go rogue on a lifetime appointment.

Thanks to the list, Trump's selection process was perhaps more orderly and ordinary than is typical for the improvisational businessman and ex-reality TV star. But it did include some twists.