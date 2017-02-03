US nonprofits reject funds to fight extremism due to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nonprofit groups are rejecting federal grant money to combat violent extremism because of President Donald Trump's actions involving the Muslim and Arab community.

In its final days, the Obama administration awarded 31 grants worth a total of about $10 million. But those agreements haven't been signed, and money has not been distributed.

Two groups say they're rejecting money they've already been offered. Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities in Dearborn, Michigan, is turning down $500,000 for youth development and public health programs.

The Ka Joog Nonprofit Organization in Minneapolis rejected nearly $500,000 for its Somali youth programs.

Trump has endorsed extreme vetting and ordered a temporary ban on refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.